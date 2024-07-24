BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Limbach worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $714.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,248,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

