BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Chemours were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chemours by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after buying an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after buying an additional 53,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Chemours Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.