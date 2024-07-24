BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of Ranger Energy Services worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.51. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Melissa Cougle purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

