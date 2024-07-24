BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BrightView were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at $2,240,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 977.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightView alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

NYSE:BV opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightView

BrightView Profile

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.