BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 24,785 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Daktronics worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Daktronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,793.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,339 shares of company stock worth $610,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $700.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

