BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 499,391 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499,391 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.48% of Affimed worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.81% and a negative net margin of 2,361.94%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw increased their price objective on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

