BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 53,262 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,262 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of FSM opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

