BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 860 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of MasterCraft Boat worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,517,736 shares in the company, valued at $51,261,104.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 646,508 shares of company stock worth $13,165,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $341.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

