BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $412,000 Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $995.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.