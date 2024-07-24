BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,586 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of W&T Offshore worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $342.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 100.74%. The firm had revenue of $140.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

