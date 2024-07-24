BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Forestar Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 918.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.