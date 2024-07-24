BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,065. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

