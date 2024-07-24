BOK Financial’s (BOKF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOKF. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.50.

BOKF traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $105.80. 31,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,065. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

