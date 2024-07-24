Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boralex

Boralex Stock Down 1.7 %

Boralex stock opened at C$33.10 on Monday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.