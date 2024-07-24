Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Lowered by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,965 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

