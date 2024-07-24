Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.380-2.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.38 to $2.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,340. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.