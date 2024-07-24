Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BOX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

