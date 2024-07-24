Brad Vincent Hutjens Sells 10,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

