Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 17,716 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $23,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,602,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,579.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 18th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 130,317 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $169,412.10.

On Friday, July 5th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 123,017 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $141,469.55.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 143,288 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $166,214.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

