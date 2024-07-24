Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

BLIN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

