Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading Up 2.1%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39. 10,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRLT

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brilliant Earth Group

In related news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $33,235.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 84.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.