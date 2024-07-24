Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target at $228.81

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,457 shares of company stock worth $47,975,872. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.91. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

