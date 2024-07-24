Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 8,347

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($107.95).
LSEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($142.27) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.34), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,694,712,895.11). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Michel-Alain Proch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($118.39) per share, with a total value of £183,080 ($236,782.20). Also, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.34), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,694,712,895.11). Insiders have sold 14,799,830 shares of company stock worth $135,520,411,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.