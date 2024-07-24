Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 8,347

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($107.95).

LSEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($142.27) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,418 ($121.81) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,362.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,207.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market cap of £49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,951.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,784 ($100.67) and a 12-month high of £110.80 ($143.30).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.34), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,694,712,895.11). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Michel-Alain Proch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($118.39) per share, with a total value of £183,080 ($236,782.20). Also, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.34), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,694,712,895.11). Insiders have sold 14,799,830 shares of company stock worth $135,520,411,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.