Brokerages Set Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $88.36

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.36.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

