Brokerages Set Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $88.36

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.36.
ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
