Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $46.50

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.72.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

AZEK stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. Analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $11,683,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in AZEK by 26.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

