Brokers Set Expectations for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ES opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

