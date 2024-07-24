Byron Riche Jones Purchases 41,755 Shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Stock

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) Director Byron Riche Jones acquired 41,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,834 shares in the company, valued at $144,375.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BranchOut Food Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BOF stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. BranchOut Food Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 100.10% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

