C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.