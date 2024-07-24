Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $348.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average is $422.78. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.68 and a 52-week high of $748.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

