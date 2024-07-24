Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 196,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,203. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.