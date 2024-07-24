Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. 257,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,634. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.