Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Calix had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.11 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

Calix Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 146,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,537. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

