Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$6.00

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Vizsla Silver

In other news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00. In other news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$240,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Hanson sold 32,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$84,480.00.

(Get Free Report)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.