Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$6.00

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
