Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:SSL traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.00. 41,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

