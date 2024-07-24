Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$32.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.56.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.22. 23,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,823. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.49. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

