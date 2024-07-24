Canadian National Railway Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$165.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

