Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.86. 656,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,411. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

