Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.19

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$138.19 and traded as high as C$144.22. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$143.30, with a volume of 163,534 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.25.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
