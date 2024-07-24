Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 1.0 %
CFX stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
