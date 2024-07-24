Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 1.0 %

CFX stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFX shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.80.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

