Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $529.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,716. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

