Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

JOBY opened at $6.69 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

