Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,509 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.44. 779,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,169. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

