Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

