Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE COF traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. 1,152,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average is $138.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.