CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CARGO Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CARGO Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRGX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

