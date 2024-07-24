Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $429.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.