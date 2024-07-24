CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,222 shares of company stock worth $12,034,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

