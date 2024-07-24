Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 21,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $221,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 195.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 162,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.81. 156,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.29 and its 200-day moving average is $335.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

