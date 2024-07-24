Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CATY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 109,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,703. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

