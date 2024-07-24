Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 109,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,703. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

